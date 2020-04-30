A mom (30 or so), two kids (10-11 years old), up and down the aisles of Walmart, kids touching everything; no masks, no social distancing. Young adults (14-23 or so), waltzing through Walmart in groups of three or four, no social distancing. Ten foot tall and bulletproof.
Seniors six feet apart, standing in line in the dark at 5:45 a.m. wearing masks, feeling the creepy weirdness of COVID-19 at Walmart.
March 7, 2020, one confirmed case of coronavirus in Oklahoma. April 7, 1,472 confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma. April 15, there're 2,263 cases.
March 15, 2020, first coronavirus death in Oklahoma. April 7, there are 67 deaths due to coronavirus. April 15, there are 123 deaths. Perhaps that doesn’t seem like so many deaths — but if yours is one of them, it is damned inconvenient.
Don’t listen to Trump. He doesn’t pay attention to doctors and scientists if he can get out of it. He will lead you to the Valley of the Shadow of Death.
How will you feel when your foolishness leads to the death of your child? How will you feel when your idiocy leads to the death of your mother or grandfather?
Please! One family member only makes the trip to the store. Wear a mask of some kind. Social physical distancing of 6 feet. Wash your hands thoroughly and often.
You can make masks out of old T-shirts and other convenient materials. Directions are at the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Sincerely,
Margaret Tivis Warren
Enid
