Thumbs down to a Fairview firefighter’s political joke using a photo of donkeys running from wildfire.
Rodger Bryant, Fairview’s only paid career firefighter, recently commented on Facebook, “Flushing out the Demorats! (sic)” on a photo of a herd of donkeys running down the street away from a wildfire in Oregon.
Fairview City Manager Jerry Eubanks said he strongly disagreed with the comment.
“The people who have been living in areas where wildfire has been a daily occurrence, causing death and untold destruction of property, need our prayers and support,” Eubanks said. “We are in the throes of perhaps the most contentious presidential race in our nation’s history. But we should not allow that race ... to affect our humanity and civility, for the sake of a joke.”
The joke led to Bryant being under investigation. That’s a good lesson for everyone who ventures onto social media to remember.
Thumbs up to Oklahoma Bible Academy’s newly elected class president for receiving the state superintendent award for arts excellence.
Sydney Winter submitted three pieces for consideration: an ink drawing over a childhood photo, a gelli-print transfer of a Kate Moss cover photo and a distorted charcoal sketch of a self-portrait photograph.
She learned she’d won in early March and was to be recognized along with the other 156 students at a banquet in Guthrie in late-April. She also would have had her own small art exhibit in the Scottish Rite Temple.
But the ceremony never happened due to COVID-19.
In early June, Sydney and her fellow awardees were mailed packets with their medals, certificate, letter of commendation and 2020 program.
Congrats!
More thumbs up to the state Capitol’s new state-of-the-art visitor entrance.
The new entrance will provide expanded restroom access and more security stations. There also will be a state Capitol history museum. Additionally, the new entrance has a large map of Oklahoma engraved into the floor just inside the front door that highlights all 77 counties.
With the completion of the entrance, the eight-year, $275 million state Capitol overhaul is 90% complete, said Gov. Kevin Stitt. The estimated completion date for the entire project is mid-2022.
Previously, visitors had to come in through the side doors that were covered by ramshackle scaffolding to protect people from falling debris. During busy seasons, people stood in long lines outside just waiting to get in.
Fortunately, now there’s plenty of space inside for Oklahomans to wait and two security stations to help expedite screening.
