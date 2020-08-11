Our community, state and country have battled the COVID-19 pandemic since St. Patrick’s Day.
During World War II, Americans made sacrifices in support against a common enemy.
Unfortunately, our national scientists and our president are divided in disagreement over the extent of this serious threat.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 first wave, the United States took the surge prevention seriously. If we had continued to show discipline, we would be in a better situation now.
We never had a true lockdown because too many people were still out doing things, and too people were refusing to wear masks.
Not enough people have adhered to best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If more adults did what we had to do, more kids could go back to school this fall. Businesses would not be discussing closing down. The uncertainty is increasing pressure on workers and employers.
Our leaders need to prevent further division of the middle and lower classes. Higher-income earners typically have more flexible jobs and often are able to work remotely. Many minimum-wage employees work shifts.
During the World War II bombing Blitz of England, Nazi Germany did not break the will of the British people. In the 2020 pandemic, we all must sacrifice to get through this difficult situation for the greater good.
A generation of school-age children needs an education. We cannot postpone their academic concerns due to the coronavirus.
Administrators, educators, parents and guardians must work through this unprecedented situation to teach them responsibly and flexibly while mitigating risk.
Businesses also must balance the ability to safely function enough to be sustained economically.
And our hospitals must continue to maximize capacity management with their vital resources to protect our well-being.
Battling COVID-19, the time to set priorities is now. Instead of selfishly fighting each other, let’s allow society’s stakeholders to share the sacrifice strategically to battle the pandemic.
— Norman Transcript
