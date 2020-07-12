Thumbs up to the crew of Lady Liberty for taking part in the Washington, D.C., flyover over the holiday weekend.
Enid’s own aircraft flew over the nation’s capital on the Fourth of July, in a fly-over of historic and active-duty military aircraft coordinated by the Department of Defense.
“Lady Liberty” is a Douglas A-26 Invader, an attack aircraft type that saw service in World War II and Korea, owned by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and permanently based at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Entirely supported by volunteers, “Lady Liberty” is one of more than 150 heritage “warbirds” maintained and flown by the CAF to “educate the public, inspire the next generations, and honor past generations of men and women who built, flew, and served their country,” according to a provided statement.
We are lucky to have the Lady Liberty at Woodring.
Bravo to the group of Enidites who participated in the Lady Liberty fly-over. What an outstanding honor for these volunteers.
More thumbs up to Enid’s latest public art project “Under Her Wing Was the Universe” for being complete and already attracting visitors.
Artist Romy Owens said she hopes the community is pleased with the results.
The project received a $2,500 grant from the Kaiser Foundation last year. In 2017, the project received a $1,200 Community Artist Partnership grant from Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, a $5,000 Enid Arts Council grant, a $30,000 Public Art Commission of Enid grant, and a $5,000 grant from Park Avenue Thrift. In 2018, the project received an additional $10,000 grant from Park Avenue Thrift. The project also had support from community work days.
Owens asked those in Enid to give the installation a view that was intended, from outside their cars, but also at different times of the day and seasons.
“Most people’s experience had been driving past it, and the real magic is underneath it. If their experience is just driving past it on Park Avenue, they’re missing out on it,” she said.
The artwork, situated between Grand and Independence on Park, also features a pocket prairie landscape.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Forgotten Ministries for all they do, which includes their marches to encourage local communities, feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and serving up a mean latte.
The group builds tools for churches to use, such as grills, coffee shops, homeless shelters and more.
Jeremiah Herrian, director of Forgotten Ministries, said it has been especially encouraging to minister to people during the pandemic.
“The fear of COVID-19 has kept people inside, and we remind them that they are not alone,” Herrian said.
