One of the mainstays of the Enid News & Eagle is to annually produce a series of special sections about the people, groups, businesses and organizations that make Enid, Garfield County and northwest Oklahoma who we are. The sections are intended to be a look ahead at where our area is headed.
This year’s annual outlook project titled 2021 Ambition concluded this past Sunday and featured people, businesses and organizations that have a strong desire to achieve through determination and hard work.
We began publishing these sections in Sunday editions on February 14. Throughout these sections, we featured those involved in all aspects of making Enid and Northwest Oklahoma a great place to live – Economic Development, Health and Wellness, Unsung Heroes, Faith, Agriculture and Energy and Community Service.
In total, these editions provided around 60 local stories. These sections would not have been possible without the support of our wonderful advertisers.
We hope you have enjoyed reading these special stories. Total Access and digital subscribers can go to enidnews.com, click on the E-Editions and find all the Sunday Ambition sections, starting on Feb. 14. If you missed a section, we encourage you to go online and take a look.
This is one good way for you to get to know your neighbors and what they are doing to make Enid, Garfield County and northwest Oklahoma a great place to live, work and play.
