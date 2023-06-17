“When you realize that 1970 and 2022 are as far apart as 1970 and 1918 … I’m just going to need a minute …”
I saw this on Facebook last week and it gave me pause — and a good laugh.
Ouch, and double ouch. Throw in a triple ouch for good measure.
I think I may be starting to age a bit more than I’d realized. Should have known when my thumb and my lower back, and that mid-back muscle I tore when I was in fourth grade all start hurting at the same time these days.The year 1918 was the end of the First World War, and I was in college in 1970.
That can’t be right, can it?
I better start looking for a cane.
This all has nothing to do with words, other than words and language seem ever-changing.
That’s the thing about the passage of time.
Thought about this when the preacher said the word “chance” during his sermon a few Sundays back.
Yes, I do pay attention some of the time, although my wife swears I never listen to a thing she says.
Oh, I listen, I’m just mulling over my answer. Or, as I like to think, I’m pacing myself.
I’ll let you know how that answer works out for me.
Anyway, hearing the word chance triggered something in my brain about words.
Sometimes, they sound really odd, don’t they?
Say the word chance over and over again.
We recognize words when we hear them spoken, or particularly if we read them.
And our brains — well most of us — in an imperceptible nano-second, recognize what that word means.
Cool, huh?
It’s something we just take for granted. Like, 40 years ago, when we knew the kid behind the counter at the burger place had to figure how much change to give us back, and subtract 17 cents from our $5 bill, to return to us.
It was always a crap shoot if you were going to get back 17 cents, 13 cents, or the gift of a quarter and two pennies.
See, computers that figured out how much change to give us back was a good thing.
Uh, huh.
So, I ask you, how in the world can our brains instantly recognize a word or a phrase — well, in English for me and a whole lot of you out there — and allow us to understand something said or read?
OK, I’m sure there’s someone out there that can explain it to me, but I really don’t need to know the actual mechanics of how it happens.
I just take it for granted.
So, the word “chance” once again.
It has several meanings — more nuances — like the possibility of something happening, or the occurrence and development of events in the absence of obvious design.
You know, like you reading this column and expecting to gain some knowledge — the likelihood of that happening probably more like not a chance.
You know, like in Oklahoma, when there is a 90% chance of rain, and you get exactly three sprinkles on your windshield.
Or, the day there was a 10% chance of rain, and it’s coming down cats and dogs, and you’re stuck in traffic at 8:10 a.m., when you should have been at work by 7:55, and you’re going to get really soaked getting out of the car.
I call that the Oklahoma chance of rain.
It’s a real thing.
Now, we use words every day in our lives that we don’t stop and think of their meaning. We just know what the word means.
But, what happens when someone throws out a word we’ve either never heard before, or we haven’t heard uttered in decades?
Do we have to stop and think for a second?
My mom, if she used it once, she used it a thousand times, would call something cattywampus.
I’m sure there’s a few of you still out there that have heard the word. It’s meaning is something that’s askew, awry or kitty-corner.
Now, my mom said “catty-corner,” but that’s probably because she grew up in Shawnee and El Reno, and didn’t talk like us Yankees up here in Northern Oklahoma.
Ever been bumfuzzled?
I probably have, but you talk about your funny-sounding words.
I’ll hear it every now and then, but as I found when looking up odd-sounding words that give us pause, it’s going into the annals of words that are just about archaic.
Oh, it means dumfounded.
It came about in the mid-1800s, and I think it was used so the person saying it didn’t come across as sounding too educated.
What I’m curious about in this column … in 100 years, will many of the words I’ve used today go the way of bumfuzzled?
There’s a chance.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.