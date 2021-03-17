A flurry of election laws are making their way through Congress and state legislatures across the country, including Oklahoma. Some of these laws offer sweeping election changes that are proving contentious and bringing up highly partisan rhetoric.
Republicans have been accused of trying to thwart voter access, in particular to discourage minorities and young voters. Democrats have been accused of trying to interfere with the ability of states and their citizens to determine the qualification and eligibility of voters.
Oklahoma actually has a good election process. We’d like to see a common-sense approach regarding voting laws that will provide easier access to voting, yet still maintain the accountability that Oklahomans have come to know and respect.
In 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, there was an emphasis on early voting and voting absentee ballot. Oklahoma waived the requirement that absentee votes must be notarized before being submitted. Instead, voters could include with their absentee ballots a photo copy of their driver’s license as proof of identity.
Republican lawmakers don’t want to continue that waiver; however, we think it makes sense to allow absentee voters to either have their ballots notarized as before, or, have the option to include their photo ID with their ballot. Unlike many parts of the country, Oklahoma’s election process — including absentee voting — went smoothly in 2020 with these changes, and they should be permanent.
Another Oklahoma House bill introduced by Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols would expand in-person early voting from three days to four immediately preceding any presidential election. Early voting is becoming more popular among voters, and this year’s election saw people standing in line for several hours during the early voting period. Expanding early voting one day or even two to three days would help alleviate those lines. It is an extra cost to expand days for early voting, and that cost would vary county to county.
It is a good thing for our democracy for more eligible voters to participate in the election process. The 2020 presidential election saw record turnout and more engaged voters in Oklahoma.
Reasonable measures that would allow more forms of identification to accompany an absentee ballot and would add additional days to early voting would better serve Oklahoma voters and would not threaten the credibility of Oklahoma elections.
