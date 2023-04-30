By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
Johnston Seed Co. was founded just prior to the Fourth Oklahoma Land Run in 1893. And in that 130-year timeframe, the company has been unafraid to take risks and unafraid of change and has been a pioneer in the industry, much like the pioneers who settled in Oklahoma prior to statehood.
The company was founded by W.B. Johnston and is now run by his great-great-grandson Joey Meibergen, who represents the fifth generation of the family to run the company since its founding.
Meibergen said his great- great-grandfather worked at a land registration office in Enid, one of four land offices set up in the central part of the Cherokee Strip. Those who wanted to participate in the Land Run needed to register beforehand, needed land registration offices to be set up.
Johnston, in his dealings with those registering, heard many of them saying there were several necessities that were needed, prompting him to buy the local feed and seed store.
“W.B. worked in the land office, and everyone who came to pre-register for the Land Run was like, ‘I need wheat seed, grain, feed for my horses, I need coal,’” Meibergen said. “So he went and bought the local feed and seed store, and this was right before the Land Run. And he went to Kansas City, bought a whole bunch of supplies via rail car, that all the settlers were asking for, shipped it to Enid, and that’s where it started. He saw the opportunity, was an entrepreneur, took a risk and put some money on a bunch of supplies and the rest is history.”
Johnston would loan settlers seed to plant wheat, and when it came time to harvest, those farmers paid him back double the amount he had given them in seed. With the settlers homesteading an untamed territory, it was a venture into the unknown for them all, which Meibergen has long admired.
“It really was the toughest, most independent people in the country that flocked here,” Meibergen said. “Just imagine what life was like for them to give up what they had in the east or even in Kansas and have a chance at getting their own acres and farming it.”
Over the past 130 years, Johnston Seed Co. has sought to be a pioneer in all that it tries to accomplish. One such achievement is the company’s nursery for genetic breeding of plants. In a field of squares measuring one-meter-by-one-meter used for breeding plants, there are genetically different variations of bermuda grass. Once the variations are planted, they are monitored over a period of time to see how each variation holds up to the varying weather conditions in Oklahoma. By process of elimination, the “best” traits of those plants are then pl anted together to create a variation of bermuda grass that has traits of the parent plants.
“We try to pick all the combinations of what commercialized products need or are suited for,” Meibergen said. “And we’ll take a combination of plants that take those traits. And if they flower at the same time, because each plant’s a natural biological phenomenon just like every human being. You’re going to have some that flower at completely different cycles or you’ve got to find these plants that have the right types of phenotypes that you want. There’s a whole scenario of circumstances that kind of have to align to find the perfect variety, and it’s a numbers game. There’s a lot of science to it, but there’s a lot of art to it, too. A lot of it is very subjective.”
Dr. Charles Taliaferro, who retired from Oklahoma State University in 2006 before working with Johnston Seed Co., at that time brought 40 years of plant-breeding experience to the company. Taliaferro, along with Dr. Kevin Kenworthy, were able to push the potential of where seeded bermuda grass can go, Meibergen said.
He said Kenworthy, who received his doctorate and master’s degrees under Taliaferro at OSU, will be the company’s plant breeder in the near future. Kenworthy is a professor at the University of Florida, and periodically makes trips back to Oklahoma to help evaluate things.
“With his plant breeding experience and him being a professor and a doctor at the University of Florida, he’s brought to us a whole slew of other warm-season grass plants that we’re trying to fit in our niche now ,” Meibergen said.
The breeding nursery is left to the mercy of Mother Nature, Meibergen said, as the different extremes that Oklahoma’s weather annually brings create situations that show which traits of the plants thrive and which traits don’t survive.
“People see the Johnston’s trucks and they see all the ag distribution products and stuff that go throughout our Oklahoma dealers, which is a big part of our business, too,” Meibergen said. “But this is the deal that will take us to the future, is our plant breeding, owning our own intellectual properties, producing those intellectual properties and supplying them to people that can get them out in the market and really utilize them.”
When a combination of plant traits have been selected, samples are taken and put in the same pot together. Meibergen said the amount of “parent plants” that are utilized ranges widely, and could include two plants or even nine plants that are planted in the same pot. While trying to come up with a combination of the best traits, it is unknown which traits of the parent will be present in the new generation of plants.
“You put them all together in a pot, let them grow in a greenhouse, they’ll flower together. The seed that those yield is a genetically new parent. How we produce our plant, how we maintain our genetic purity, and why everybody really likes the standard that we’ve created in the Bermuda grass industry, is because of how we produce our seed,” Meibergen said.
“Every plant, every seed that you buy from us that’s bermuda grass that we’ve developed, is first generation. A lot of people will take first generation seed and they’ll plant that in their field to increase seed production, but their planting the ‘son’ of the parent for production, not the parents that make up the ‘son or the daughter.’ So every pound you buy every year is genetically the same as what was trialed in the national turf evaluation program. That’s how we decide whether or not our varieties are commercially viable. It’s a big national trial, run by committees of industry and university members. It is, I believe, 17 locations across the United States that universities run at their extension or research stations. And then all those results are compiled, but the Johnston’s Seed stuff has been leading the bermuda grass standards in that trial for a long time.”
Meibergen said the breeding program has really set Johnston Seed Co. apart and that in five to 10 years will be something they can look back on as something that has gone on to pay big dividends. He said the breeding program wasn’t a certainty, as it was nearly a decade of spending money without knowing for certain their would be a return on the investment. He said the willingness to adapt and be open to change is an inspiration he takes from those who took part in the Land Run.
“I always have to remind myself here that we need to set ourselves up to constantly be in a position to change. Just like those people who came to participate in the Land Run, as a business, the website stuff and the online sales stuff wasn’t comfortable, the investment that we made,” Meibergen said. “But it’s proven to work, and it just goes to prove the point that, and W.B. and his son used to say this, ‘If you’re green, you’re growing, and if you’re ripe, you’re rotten.’ So that’s my job, always making sure we’re staying green. Take advantage of those opportunities, don’t be afraid to change, don’t be afraid to take a risk and don’t be afraid to make a mistake and fail.”
Johnston Seed Co. was honored by the city of Enid, with April 4 being designated as Johnston Seed Co. Day in Enid. Meibergen said he is extremely proud of continuing his great-grandfather’s legacy, although it comes with a lot of pressure and expectations, which is a motivating factor each time he walks into his office.
“I come up here every day, and I see pictures of my grandpa, my great-great-grandfather. ... that’s pretty motivating,” Meibergen said.
With the Fourth Land Run occurring in September 1893, the exact anniversary will occur later this year. Meibergen said there are plans to celebrate the anniversary throughout the year. He said is proud of Johnston Seed Co. upholding the same values instilled by W.B. Johnston.
“I think that we still hold the culture of what was intended by our founder. And you look back at those people who came and settled Oklahoma, they were tough,” Meibergen said. “They had a lot of grit, they weren’t afraid of change and they were pioneers. That’s what I’ve always wanted Johnston Seed Company to be, is a pioneer in what we choose to do. Right now, we’ve doubled down on the plant breeding and genetics for warm seasons and we’ll continue to push that envelope and be pioneers in that space. Those products go all over the world, except for Antarctica.”
Johnston Seed Co. is located at 319 W. Chestnut in Enid. For more information, visit johnstonseed.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.