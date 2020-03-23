EDITOR'S NOTE: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that she will propose a Continuous Learning Plan to the State Board of Education this week to complete the school year for Oklahoma students without reopening school buildings during the global pandemic. While the education of schoolchildren will resume with distance learning, there will not be traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities, instead following critical safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing for students, staff and school families.
The Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 25. Board members will meet virtually.
ORIGINAL POST:
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister plans to recommend that the state Board of Education keep public school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year, according to multiple education officials.
The state board has a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday when they will consider further action after originally closing schools until April 6 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hofmeister announced her intentions on a conference call with district leaders Monday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
However, state officials plan to work on distant learning options to ensure some instruction continues.
“By closing down the buildings that doesn’t mean instruction stops,” said Estella Hernandez, a member of the state Board of Education. “The work will now be to make sure whatever steps are taken it’s done in a way that teachers will continue to be able to teach.”
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.