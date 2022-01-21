ENID, Okla. — Garber used suffocating defense and smart transition offense to cruise to 69-26 win over Cimarron on Thursday in the first round of the 98th annual Skeltur Conference Tournament at the Stride Bank Center.
The Lady Wolverines used pressure to force the Trailblazers into mistakes that they turned into points on the other end of the court. Garber forced 17 first half turnovers while shooting 51% from the floor.
Senior Ashlan Light got off to a quick start offensively, scoring 14 points in the opening quarter. With just under five minutes left in the quarter, Light knocked down a transition three to put the Lady Wolverines up 11-3. When the Trailblazers brought the ball back up the court, the senior got the steal and took it right to the rim for another quick bucket.
“We played defense really well,” Lady Wolverines head coach Jamie Davis said. “I thought we played with a lot of energy, we did a good job on the boards, our ball pressure was good, defended, rebounded, ran the floor really well.”
On the ensuing inbounds pass, Light stole the ball and got a tough lay-in to fall through contact which sent her to the line for a three-point play. By the end of the first quarter the Lady Wolverines had extended their lead to 26-3.
Light scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half while shooting 80% from the floor.
The senior guard has been putting up impressive numbers in recent weeks after missing the entire first semester due to injury.
“When something is taken away from you and you get it back, you just cherish it even more and you can just see her passion for the game and its fun to watch,” Davis said.
Garber will advance to the semifinals with the win, where it’ll face Covington-Douglas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Lady Wolverines are looking for their fourth consecutive Skeltur Conference title.
The Lady Wolverines had a more balanced offensive attack in the second half, and Davis used her bench to try to conserve the team’s starters for later rounds of the tournament. Garber forced eight turnovers in the second half, and as a result the team’s field goal percentage went down and the Trailblazers were able to make a dent in the deficit.
Eight Lady Wolverines scored in the second half and no player finished with more than five points in the final two quarters. Leila Washington was Garber’s only other double digits scorer in the game with 15 points.
The Lady Wolverines shot 46% from the field in the game and shot 28% from deep.
Covington-Douglas (10-6) is coming off a 54-50 win over Dover in the first round of the tournament. Garber has not faced Covington-Douglas this season and is scheduled to play the Wildcats again on Jan. 28.
Cimarron will take on Dover on Friday at 1:10 p.m. in the losers bracket.
“That’s usually how these conference tournaments work,” Davis said. “You end up playing them again the next week. It’s a familiar matchup in the tournament — it seems like we play Covington every year. Both teams are very familiar with each other so it’s just gonna come down to execution and who can really defend down the stretch.”
BOYS BRACKET
GARBER 69, CIMARRON 25
Garber’s David Nagel scored 18 points as the Wolverines ended up running away with their first round matchup with Cimarron on Thursday.
The Trailblazers trailed 18-10 heading into the second quarter, but were held to 15 points over the final three quarters of the game. Tydonte Chester (10) and Aidan Johnston (11) also posted in the double figures in scoring in the game.
Cimarron’s Jacob Ocanus and Blake Pettus each finished with seven points to pace the Trailblazers in scoring. Its the second time the Wolverines have defeated the Trailblazers this season, with the first coming in an 80-26 win for Garber on Jan. 11.
Garber will move on to the semifinals, where it will face Waukomis at 7:50 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center. Waukomis knocked off Pond Creek-Hunter, 47-43, in its first-round game on Thursday. Cimarron slides into the losers bracket and will face the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BRACKET
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 54, DOVER 50
Jorie Kincade (13) and Elli Garcia (19) combined to score 32 points as the pair helped bring Covington-Douglas back from a 12-point halftime lead to advance to the winner’s bracket of the conference tournament.
Dover outscored the Lady Wildcats 19-10 in the final quarter of the first half to take a 37-25 lead into halftime. Covington-Douglas went on to outscore the Lady Longhorns 29-13 over the final two quarters.
Karlee Harviston finished as Dovers’ lone double-digit scorer with 18 points.
Covington-Douglas will face Garber in the second round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Longhorns will face Cimarron at 1:10 p.m.
Girls Boxscores
GARBER 69, CIMARRON 26
Cimarron 3 6 8 9 — 26
Garber 26 18 10 18 — 69
Garber — Howry 2, Wilkerson 5, Light 20, Eiland 4, K. Washington 3, L. Washington 15, Buttrum 4, A. Johnson 4, Schmidt 5, T. Johnson 2, Gay 5;
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 54, DOVER 50
Cov-Doug 15 10 10 19 — 54
Dover 18 19 6 7 — 50
Covington-Douglas — Kingcade 13, Lovell 6, Kramer 6, Chartier 3, Hanen 7, Garcia 19;
Dover — Karlee Harviston 18, Buck 7, Kamree McNulty 6, Karlee McNulty 6, Katelyn Harviston 9, Caldwell 4;
WAUKOMIS 35, PIONEER 29
Pioneer 2 5 9 13 — 29
Waukomis 11 10 6 8 — 35
Pioneer — Haugen 10, Koontz 7, De La Torre 6, Reichle 3, Stephens 3;
Waukomis — Billiard 7, Pendergraft 5, B. Pendergraft 2, Gilliland 11, Cue 6, Widen 4;
DRUMMOND 39, POND CREEK-HUNTER 28
Drummond 12 7 6 14 — 39
Pond Creek-Hunter 2 9 10 7 — 28
Drummond — Busch 9, Buchanon 1, E. Spring 1, K. Spring 7, Kirchner 11;
Pond Creek-Hunter — Davis 1, Deterding 1, Bartley 6, Theophilus 6, Skaggs 2, Miller 6, McReynolds 6;
Boys Box Scores
GARBER 69, CIMARRON 25
Cimarron 10 4 8 3 — 25
Garber 18 10 18 23 — 69
Garber — S. Bishop 5, Bennett 7, Ramirez 2, Butcher 3, Steinert 3, Nagel 18, M. Bishop 6, Howry 2, Chester 10, Johnston 11;
Cimarron — Walters 3, Ocanus 7, Dalton 2, Fielder 2, Pettus 7, T. Dalton 2, Harmon 2;
WAUKOMIS 47, POND CREEK-HUNTER 43
Waukomis 11 12 9 15 — 47
Pond Creek-Hunter 13 2 15 13 — 43
Waukomis — J. Carter 19, Landwehr 13, Terrl 6, Luckett 4, Hines 3, H. Carter 2;
Pond Creek-Hunter — Kerr 3, Tefft 6, Ensminger 11, J. Jones 3, G. Jones 20;
DRUMMOND 65, PIONEER 45
Drummond 16 24 15 10 — 65
Pioneer 10 9 13 13 — 45
Drummond — Norris 9, Dillingham 20, Longpine 13, Arnold 2, Peters 17, Mack 2, Ehardt 2;
Pioneer — Owens 3, Hammock 5, Parker 18, O. Fox 2, Dotson 2, Vasquez 6, Hedges 4, C. Fox 2, Rich 3;
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 64, DOVER 32
Cov-Doug 14 19 17 14 — 64
Dover 9 14 3 6 — 32
Covington-Douglas — P. Smith 14, Drake Daugherty 9, Griffin, F. Smith 4, C. Smith 11, C. Tarango 12, Derrek Daugherty 12;
Dover — Valles 3, Dunigan 4, Flores 2, Lozano 5, Turner 5, Shaw 13;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.