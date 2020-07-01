NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday evening 12 football players have active COVID-19 cases.
The school tested 111 players and 72 staff members on Monday. The university disclosed Wednesday seven players tested positive for the coronavirus Monday, while seven others had positive cases that existed prior to Monday's testing.
OU said two players already have recovered, while 12 cases still are active.
The university also said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
OU’s mass COVID-19 testing followed players returning to campus Saturday. Coaches and players have slowly trickled back onto campus with football voluntary workouts starting Wednesday.
Also Wednesday evening, OU's athletics department announced budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
OU will implement approximately $13.7 million in budget cuts, starting with the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a news release.
The initial cuts will affect controllable operating expenses. OU also announced a 10% salary reduction to all athletics department employees that make $1 million or more per year.
"All of us understand that a number of circumstances will unfold in the weeks ahead," said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione in a statement. "Our staff continues to monitor our expense and income projections closely and we'll take other actions, as necessary."
The department will attempt to mitigate the budget cuts’ impact on its student-athletes. Financial aid and services, including accommodations for extended eligibility, afforded to student-athletes will be protected, per the release.
Buettner is sports editor of the Norman Transcript.
