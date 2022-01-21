Enid’s boys and girls will try to defend their Oklahoma Big 8 Conference swim titles at the conference meet Friday at Ponca City.
The Plainsmen are coming off a championship at the Putnam City Invitational. The Pacers were third. The girls have won the conference title every year since the league was formed a few years ago. The boys have won every title except the first.
“Our ultimate goal is to win the meet," said EHS coach Lyndsay Watts. “We have been pretty dominant in the Big 8. We have had some good competition, but in the grand schemes of things, we have come out on top. It’s truly a blast to see the girls and boys celebrate."
The team’s strategy will be “to beat the person next to us. We plan to swim relatively fast."
Neither team has begun to taper yet. This will be the final meet before regionals on Feb. 5.
“No one is resting yet," Watts said. “We have pushed them hard this week."
The swimmers did take off from the pool Monday for a skating party at Skate Town.
“We’re still sore from that," Watts said. “It was good to get away. We enjoyed the camaraderie going into the postseason."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.