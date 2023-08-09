NORMAN, Okla. — A day after opening the season with a 6-0 win over Woodward, the Enid Pacers traveled to Norman North Tuesday for the first road game of the season.
It was also the first loss of the Pacers’ season — 7-5.
Kate Bezdicek started the game in the circle for Enid and threw a complete game, allowing six hits and four earned runs. She walked two and struck out two.
The two teams were tied until Norman North scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Pacers followed with two runs in the top of the fifth, first on a double by Kinzley Lebeda and another on a Cass Patterson single.
After Norman North scored four more in the bottom of the sixth, Enid began to rally in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs before the final out was made.
Two runs came on a double by Bezdicek and another came on a single by Cam Patterson.
Annabelle Cotton, Chloee Robinson and Cass Patterson were Enid’s only batters with multiple hits in the game.
Enid, 1-1, will travel to Lawton on Thursday.
