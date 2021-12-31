So, a New York Times reporter spent some time in Enid last summer, and her end result was a front-page story in last Sunday’s edition about how mask mandates generated an overall philosophical and political movement in Enid.
From my perspective, the story was pretty benign. Of course, the Enid News & Eagle covered all of this as it was happening, so there weren’t any new revelations in the story. There is a link on our website which outlines all the coverage of the mask mandate issue.
As the story pointed out, this same philosophical debate is going on all over the country, particularly in Middle America. But, for the third time in five years, Enid is the focus of a New York Times story because of overall political sensitivities.
It was just one story, and a flyover one as well. There was a lot of information left out. But it was enough to once again hold Enid up for national and worldwide scrutiny.
From posts on Facebook locally, the story seems to have been received fairly well, particularly by those who were primarily associated with its topic or who were interviewed for the story.
However, social media posts from places outside of Oklahoma (and places where the New York Times is considered the “paper of record”), the reaction was particularly harsh against a journalist and a newspaper that dared to publish “both sides” or explore a different perspective of this political and philosophical divide.
These posts demonstrate a very wide split in our country that is not just real in rural America, but in the large metropolitan areas as well. And, of course, the posts represent a great deal of general snark.
Here are a very few examples of tweets posted on the author’s Twitter feed:
Nicholaos Papadopoulos
This such an awful and disturbing piece. Everything about this screams privilege, exclusion and oppression. And the NYT once again trying to normalize it.
Eric Boehlert
Just when i thought NYT could not produce any more loving, gentle coverage of radical, hateful, racist, anti-science Republican thugs, the paper outdoes itself. . .
Christine Brandt
This article is a disgrace and an embarrassment to journalism. It simply isn’t the truth. Either you know that or you have absolutely no idea about that. I cannot decide which is worse. Truly enraged and appalled. Good grief.
A Siegel
And, truly regret because it could have been great if it had been #truthful rather than #bothsides. We have an impassioned portion of society . . . have abandoned truth and knowledge for identity and group. They are increasingly doing violence to society/others.
West Is West
Your piece in the “paper of record” legitimizes paranoid irrational people, confusing their ignorant hysteria with a thoughtful movement about identity and political principles. It is tragicomic that the vaunted NYT prints such a horror show of self-serious dangerous fools.
Diana Goetsch
. . . You and your editors unwisely chose “balance” over reporting the truth (a.k.a. journalism).
As with previous stories in the New York Times about Enid, our newspaper is also receiving letters to the editor about the article from way outside our coverage area. Some of these letters can be found at enidnews.com.
What stands out to me about many of these reactions is the willingness of so many people to shut down hearing or reading about things they disagree with. And that they don’t believe in “balance,” which is a mindset that seems to also be taking hold in many media organizations.
It’s OK to be critical of people or topics that are covered in the media. In fact, the best news stories, in my opinion, allow the reader to digest the information and then make up their own minds without being “told” what to think or how to think.
The Pew Research Center recently surveyed people in 17 countries in Europe, Asia and North America and found that Americans were the most likely to say their society was split along partisan, racial and ethnic lines.
So, this idea that the overall good can be achieved by sides shouting down each calling for censorship or boycotts of the media messengers they disagree with just isn’t really working out that well. It certainly isn’t helping bridge the divide — in fact, it’s exacerbating it even further.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
