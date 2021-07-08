How are you feeling now?
Well, well well. How are all you wonderful folk who voted for the Biden Administration feeling now?
We now have much higher gasoline costs; much higher food costs; much higher inflation; 48,000 people losing their jobs due to the canceling of the Keystone pipeline; thousands of unvetted illegals coming across the southern border.
Should we assume that you all who voted for Biden will be opening your homes to the illegals so as to provide them with shelter, food, medical and clothing needs? How about the lack of respect now from unfriendly foreign nations? Isn’t that comforting.
As for me, I prefer less government, lower fuel and food costs, energy independence, more jobs for our populace, less dependence on other nations for essential goods, zero illegals allowed into our country, respect from other nations.
Lantz Cole
Enid
