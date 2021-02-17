Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another emergency declaration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
This latest order is in effect until March 12 for all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
Among its provisions that affect the general public the most are:
• Face coverings or masks covering the mouth and nose are required in buildings and offices owned or leased by the state when social distancing cannot be managed. There are several exemptions to the rule, including children under 10; religious or health reasons; and when eating.
• Public and social gatherings of people not from the same household cannot be more than 50% of a building or area’s permitted occupancy.
• Attendance at indoor youth sports or extracurricular activities, including public and private schools, will be limited to 50% of the building’s permitted occupancy.
Extending the COVID-19 emergency status is good and necessary.
As much as we want the pandemic to be over, done, gone, conquered — preferably by yesterday — it’s not over yet. Extraordinary measures still are necessary, and Stitt’s executive order is a recognition of that.
The number of new cases in Oklahoma has been trending downward recently, which is a good sign. However, the recent weather has caused problems with the efforts to vaccinate people. Some vaccination clinics have been canceled.
Until we can move forward confidently with vaccinating more people, it’s best to remain cautious and vigilant.
