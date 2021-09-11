Never forget.
Sept. 11, 2001, was a shock to us all.
The date and the images are seared in our brains forever. No one can forget the images of airliners smashing into the World Trade Center, or those buildings collapsing later from the damage.
The worst terrorist attack ever on our country stunned us. How did it happen? Why did it happen? Who did it?
Eventually, we learned the answers to those questions, and now — 20 years later — we still are facing the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Recent events in Afghanistan, which saw the Taliban return to power, have only heightened our concerns. The Taliban, no friends of the United States, swept back into control in less than two weeks, as the Afghan government collapsed and its armed forces proved unable to defend the country.
In the uncertain days after the 9/11 attacks, we couldn’t help but wonder when and where the next strike would happen.
We changed. Our country changed. The world changed. The United States and its allies launched the global War on Terrorism, a war that still is ongoing.
On the domestic front, airline travel has become a more time-consuming, difficult process, mainly on the ground before anyone ever boards a plane. The security measures have increased, with the goal of preventing armed terrorists from taking over airliners again and turning them into weapons of destruction.
Our country hasn’t seen a terrorist attack of that scale since that day 20 years ago. Sadly, there have been smaller attacks that have claimed the lives of people across the country, but nothing coming close to the nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11.
The question asked often now is, are we safer now than we were?
We have to say efforts to make air travel safer have succeeded. Nothing like what happened on 9/11 has been repeated. However, we can’t say we are 100% safe, and we don’t believe we can ever be. As a free society, that’s not possible. Without surrendering many of our freedoms, the chances of a determined effort to inflict damage and deaths remains.
However, what is much less likely now is an attack of the magnitude of 9/11. But, we’ve all got to remain vigilant, especially in light of the events in Afghanistan. After 9/11, the Taliban allowed the country to be a haven for terrorists, including 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. We have to assume that they again will harbor those who wish to harm the United States. That’s our reality now.
As we go about our day today, we all need to take the time to remember. Remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. Remember the victims. Remember their families.
Remember how we felt that day.
Never forget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.