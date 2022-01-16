Many of us will be off work Monday as we celebrate the holiday marking the anniversary of the birth of civil rights giant Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
As important as King’s message was in his day, it still resonates today — equality; judging people by the “content of their character” and not “by the color of their skin.”
We’ve made tremendous strides in this country in fulfilling King’s dream, but the work is not done. We are, as a country, still a work in progress.
We’ve read too many stories in recent years of alleged abuses and other racial incidents that sometimes get us discouraged about how far we’ve really come.
Then, too, we continue to hear the phrase “the first black person to ...”
It will be a good day when that phrase no longer is spoken, when people won’t focus on skin color, but rather on what a person has accomplished.
Another important thing to remember about Martin Luther King Jr. is he preached non-violence. He preached civil disobedience against unjust laws, but he was against change through violence.
Unfortunately, the struggle for civil rights was a long, hard — and often-times deadly — fight against injustice. Too many people turned to violence to stop those people protesting against the wrong of racism.
Even today, people have to fight against racism.
We can’t dishonor King’s legacy, we can’t dishonor those people who lost their lives in the struggle. We can’t give up the quest to fulfill King’s dream. It’s up to us all to get there.
Too much is riding on it.
