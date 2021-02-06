We’re all weary of COVID-19, but we cannot let down our guard down — not as individuals, organizations or communities.
Here’s why: Look at January numbers for new COVID infections and new COVID deaths. Look at the numbers in our country, our state, our county and city. The numbers were worse — in most cases the worst they’ve ever been. They were much worse than when we shut down group activities last spring, much worse than when restaurants reopened inside dining with restrictions … the list could go on.
So far in February, the overall numbers have improved somewhat, with new cases statewide fluctuating greatly. On Tuesday, the number of new cases in Oklahoma was 1,296 — the lowest total so far in 2021. However, on Thursday the number of new cases had jumped to 2,782. And, the number of deaths remains too high.
On the bright side, the number of people currently hospitalized as decreased markedly, as has the number of people in ICU. On Jan. 24, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 1,454. As of Thursday, that number was down to 951. On Jan. 24, 410 people were in ICU with COVID-19, while on Thursday that number was down to 284.
Yes, we all are tired of this blankety-blank pandemic. We’re weary from the restrictions and masks and sanitizing and distancing. We cling to the hope that vaccinations bring. But, we cannot prematurely declare victory over coronavirus.
The numbers point to what me must do: continue social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands often, and get vaccinated as soon as you are able. Stay the course for now, and someday soon we’ll be healthy enough to live our lives more relaxed and safely.
