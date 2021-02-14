THUMBS UP
Waukomis Public Schools patrons deserve a thumbs up for passing a bond issue last week.
The $7.375 million bond issue achieved the 60% super-majority required for passage by the bare minimum number of votes — one. The vote was 189-125, or 60.19%, in favor. Had one person who voted yes instead voted no, the measure would have failed.
Most of the money from the bond issue — about 90% — will go toward construction of a new elementary school and adjoining cafeteria and kitchen. The new school building will replace current structure, which was built in 1960.
The new building would sit on the district’s 8-acre lot north of the Dome, the storm shelter-gymnasium facility built from the $2.49 million bond issue voters passed in 2013. The new school will have 18 classrooms.
The new cafeteria will seat 168 and will include new tables, kitchen tools and appliances and a three-step stage for banquet events.
The bond issue also will pay for new retractable bleachers in the gym; bleachers for the softball and baseball fields; parking lot work; safety equipment; and band upgrades, including new instruments, chairs, stands and flooring.
Good job to Waukomis residents for supporting their school and students.
THUMBS UP
Garfield County Health Department officials deserve a thumbs up for acting quickly and adjusting times for the daily vaccination clinic at Oakwood Mall last week.
With the bitterly cold weather we have been experiencing for the past week, county Health Department officials decided to push back some appointment times for the clinic. Last week, those people who had appointments set for 8-10 a.m., their times were moved to noon to 2 p.m. Those people who had appointments for 10 a.m. to noon remained at their normal times.
The idea was to give people more time to get to the clinic and deal with the cold and icy conditions.
The Health Department deserves a pat on the back for looking out for people and responding so quickly to the conditions and adjusting times.
THUMBS DOWN
Oklahoma legislative leaders deserve a thumbs down for disregarding one of their own rules.
Ahead of the start of the legislative session, lawmakers announced that face coverings must be worn inside the Capitol when social distancing is not possible.
However, they haven’t enforced the rule. In one recent episode, anti-abortion protesters gathered inside the Capitol, singing and chanting as they stood together in the Senate space. Few wore the required face coverings.
Sen. Greg Treat, Senate president pro tem, said officials were handling the situation “with kid gloves” now and not trying to have law enforcement “accosting people who are not compliant.”
Treat also said he strongly encourages people to “follow the rules in place to be able to respect the health of others in the building.”
Perhaps it’s time to do more than encourage.
