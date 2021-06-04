Voting has begun for the Enid News & Eagle’s 31st Readers’ Choice awards.
This year, the whole process is online, which will ensure even greater accuracy. The annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. The campaign kicked off Monday, and the nomination period will continue to June 20.
Being nominated and being selected as a Readers’ Choice winner is a big deal for businesses. Plenty of establishments have their certificates framed and hanging on the wall for everyone to see — in many cases reaching back many years.
“This promotion provides fun and useful information to know and share,” said Cindy Allen, News & Eagle publisher and editor. “And, it’s a way for those selected businesses and professionals to set themselves apart.”
Patrons of business, too, want to let everyone know who their favorites are. They want to see their favorites receive the recognition. That’s why we receive thousands of nominations each year.
It’s easy to participate. It’s free, and all you have to do is create an account.
Here’s the process of how to nominate:
• Log on to enidnews.com and click on the Readers’ Choice Best of Enid tab.
• If you don’t have an account, you can create one by filling out the online form.
• Once your account is created, you can make nominations in up to 150 categories.
If you need assistance, call (580) 548-8126 or (580) 548-8136.
We hope you will participate. It’s a fun thing to do and a great way to let your favorites businesses know who you feel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.