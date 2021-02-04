Kudos to the Garfield County Health Department workers and numerous volunteers working diligently to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Oakwood Mall, and also thanks to the community groups and individuals who have contributed to providing lunches for these hard-working people.
Stride Bank, Jumbo Foods, Sandy’s Tacos and First Presbyterian Church, along with many other individuals, families and organizations, have paved the way, encouraging others to step up and help as well.
It takes an army to make Garfield County Health Department’s daily vaccination events happen. We know there has been frustration with vaccination times filling up fast, but that’s the nature of the system. It’s not the fault of the Health Department. They are working with a limited number of vaccines available each day, so this seems to be the fairest way to handle the situation.
They are working hard to make sure vaccines are delivered in an orderly manner. We have to say that the way its being done has worked extremely well.
We have been pleased, as well, to see the community step up to provide workers and volunteers with lunches.
Janet Cordell, nurse manager of Enid Community Clinic and a volunteer nurse at the vaccination clinics, has been organizing lunches since Jan. 4.
Typically, the vaccination clinics have around 40 or 50 workers and volunteers, and since the vaccination events were moved to the mall and increased to every week day beginning Jan. 18, more lunches have been needed.
Cordell has been working hard on getting both food and monetary donations, and she especially wants to use local vendors who want to help. She said cash donations go toward meeting smaller local vendors halfway.
Additional volunteers are needed to provide meals and to volunteer their time to work the lines. For anybody who wants to donate to help provide food for the vaccination clinic workers and volunteers, Cordell can be reached at janetcordell48@gmail.com.
We hope as many people, businesses and organizations that can help out will do their part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.