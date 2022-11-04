Air Force pilot training has changed a great deal over the years. Those changes are accelerating, an Vance Air Force Base has been at the front of the evolution.
For one, student pilots at Vance used to receive their wings only after they had completed training here. Now, with Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 — which was first implemented at Vance — pilots receive their wings after finishing the first phase of their training in the T-6A Texan II. Then, they go on to train in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon. They also become pilots in seven months, rather than the year as was standard previously.
However, there will be some changes to the process in the coming years as the Air Force phases out the the T-1A and works to replace the T-38C with the new T-7A Red Hawk.
According to Col. Jay Johnson, Vance will be third in line for the Red Hawk, and won’t receive them until around 2031.
In the time between now and then, Vance will continue to use the Talon, but will start having fewer of them on base as they are retired from the fleet.
Simulator training will become even more important, although it currently is a major part of UPT 2.5. As we said, pilot training has evolved and is evolving at a greater rate now. Under UPT 2.5, student pilots use 360-degree virtual reality trainers that enable them to become familiar with local training routes and procedures via a simulator long before they reach the cockpit.
It’s all part of the Air Force’s efforts to produce the pilots it needs.
The one downside we see could be related to the reduction of T-38C aircraft before the T-7A arrives at Vance. That could have an impact on the number of jobs at Vance.
Vance leadership has been at forefront of looking at new ways of doing things, so we will have to see what impact all these changes have on operations at Vance.
