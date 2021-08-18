The scenes coming out of Afghanistan are sickening, disheartening and frustrating. The quick fall of Afghanistan in the wake of U.S. troop withdrawal is a humanitarian catastrophe occurring before the very eyes of the world.
The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan just days before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly 20-year war. The insurgents have stormed the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days.
Americans are angry. Our veterans who bravely served in Afghanistan are angry and embarrassed. The images we are seeing remind us of the shadows of the end of the Vietnam War. However, the danger to the U.S. in the future is far more concerning. And the cost to the Afghan people and to humanity, at this point, is incalculable.
Much analysis already has been done on assigning blame for this debacle. Of course President Joe Biden will take the brunt of the blame as the reigning administration and for making the decision to withdraw. It’s unfathomable to think that the administration did not foresee or have a plan to deal with this worst-case scenario.
There will be much more debate in the future about whether staying in Afghanistan was ever going to be sustainable; but, for now, the primary goal must be to get Afghans out who face the most danger living in the Taliban regime. Afghan activists, journalists and advocates for women’s rights have reportedly been working to identify escape routes.
The Taliban leadership has made statements that they have changed and won’t return the country to its previous repressive ways, particularly with respect to women’s rights. They also have said they will not seek out to punish those who have opposed them in the past. We don’t believe that and won’t until they prove they have changed.
Former national security experts recommend the goal of U.S. troops focus on securing the airport in order to safely transport as many out as possible. According to Forbes, Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, estimated there are 88,000 allies and family members in the Special Immigrant Visa application process.
The U.S. abandonment in Afghanistan has left the Afghan people behind to deal with the cost of jihadist terrorists and their perverted interpretation of Islam. The U.S. needs to rally the international community to prepare for a massive surge of Afghan refugees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.