THUMBS UP
Several Native American tribes are stepping up to help their fellow Oklahomans.
The Chickasaw, Osage, Choctaw, Cherokee and Citizen Potawatomi nations are offering COVID-19 vaccines to all members of the public, not just members of their tribes.
All these nations were able to get shots into arms quickly, and they received more and more doses. This allows them to expand their efforts beyond their own populations.
This is just another way the tribes are showing their partnership with Oklahoma.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Gehyman “Lee” Howard and Deborah Cox.
The Golden Oaks Health Care Center residents showed remarkable poise, patience and resilience during the past year.
In February 2020, they were crowned King and Queen of the Golden Oaks Valentine’s Day banquet and soon started a relationship.
They fell in love and decided to get married in May 2020. However, COVID-19 restrictions took hold and lasted longer than anyone could have expected.
Finally, they were able to tie the knot recently, much to the joy of their friends and family.
Good things do come to those who wait.
THUMBS UP
Enid Police Department recently graduated five officers from its first-ever police academy.
Jason Guth, Cody Jones, Jeran Jones, Ashley Milton and Cameron Thomas joined EPD during a ceremony at Stride Bank Center.
This should be the first of many academies hosted by EPD. Last year, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training approved EPD to conduct its own police academies.
The new officers come from a variety of backgrounds but all have a desire to help make Enid a better and safer place.
We wish them well in their careers.
