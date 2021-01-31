Thumbs up to a touch of class on the new North Van Buren overpass.
The bridge showcases the state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher, on a gold background and native grasses in white on a blue background spanning the length of new overpass.
The artwork is on the outside of the concrete walls of the bridge and is visible to drivers on Chestnut.
Funding came from ODOT through the Art in Public Places program.
Kudos to the Public Arts Commission of Enid for the idea, and to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the execution. Be sure to drive by and see it.
Thumbs up to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center for providing $25,000 in grants to local nonprofit agencies focused on community health improvement.
The grants are a part of a larger, systemwide Integris Health Community Giving Program launched last year to “help support important health-related work of not-for-profit partners whose evidence-based programs align with Integris Community Health Improvement goals.”
Nonprofits are invited submit grant applications for work related to the areas of obesity, mental health, access to care, food insecurity and tobacco cessation.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel that will determine the grant recipients, as well as amounts received, according to the press release. Recipients will be announced in March.
For information or to obtain an application, contact tobi.campbell@integrisok.com. Deadline for submission is Feb. 12.
Thank you to Integris for this wonderful program.
Thumbs up to two Enid brothers who were among the Oklahoma soldiers and airmen who provided security for the nation’s 59th presidential inauguration.
Sgt. Kade Silvers and Sgt. Corbin Silvers were among about 400 Oklahoma Army National Guard and Air National Guard troops called up to serve with the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in order to help preserve the integrity of the inauguration.
Kade Silvers said he enlisted as a combat engineer in the Oklahoma National Guard six years ago out of a “sense of patriotism.” Korbin Silvers joined two years after Kade, attributing his brother’s service as the reason for joining the National Guard. The brothers were deployed to the Capitol with Alpha Co., 545 Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 45th Infantry.
The troops were sworn in as special police by the U.S. Capitol Police for their mission to protect the U.S. Capitol from any disturbance aimed at deterring the inauguration or causing disruption.
We are proud of the troops who stepped up to provide security, including the Silvers brothers. Good job to all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.