As much as some people want to see the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its ruling in the McGirt case, we don’t see that happening.
Nor, in our opinion, should it be. However, that doesn’t mean the court can’t make some changes or define things more clearly. That should happen.
The Supreme Court, in ruling on the McGirt case, determined that Native American reservations in Eastern Oklahoma never were disestablished by Congress and therefore remain. That means crimes committed on tribal lands or by tribal citizens can’t be tried in state courts. They can only be tried in federal or tribal courts.
Since the ruling, we have seen many cases in Oklahoma thrown out and retried in federal court. But, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled that McGirt should not have been applied retroactively.
That adds a new twist to an already complicated situation. So far, there is a lot of speculation about what else the Supreme Court ruling might affect. The state of Oklahoma has filed suit over surface mining rights and how they have been affected by the McGirt ruling. There also are questions about state taxes and if tribal members would be required to pay them.
How this all shakes out remains to be seen.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, during a visit Thursday to Enid, offered some suggests on how to start solving the issues that have arisen.
With respect to the prosecution of major crimes, he said one solution would be to allow federal prosecutors to have the right of first refusal, while allowing state prosecutors to consider the case concurrently. If federal prosecutors decline to try a case, it then could tried in state court. This sounds like a reasonable solution and one that should be considered by all parties.
We think there are solutions to all the issues, but it’s going to take an effort by the state, tribes and federal government to come together and talk. Unfortunately, the relationship between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the tribes is strained at best. Some might even say it’s broken.
Until everyone can put aside their disagreements and sit down and negotiate in good faith, we foresee a long process in the courts before all the issues that have raised or speculated about are resolved.
