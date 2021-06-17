Enid’s Summer Chautauqua is well under way this week, and although the event is virtual this year, there is plenty of opportunity for live interaction with the scholars and the historical figures they are portraying.
Chautauqua is an annual summer event that brings to life prominent figures from history. This year’s event includes historical re-enactments of Gene Roddenberry, creator of “Star Trek;” Gertrude Bell, a British politician and archeologist who worked in the Middle East; Marshall McLuhan, a media expert who predicted the invention of the internet; Marie Curie, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist; and Frank Lloyd Wright, an architect whose works can be found throughout Oklahoma.
Scholars do historical research and study on each of the figures, then portray them in character during a performance each evening through Saturday. The performances are pre-recorded; however, the scholars are available online live to answer questions about their characters and also about their historical significance.
Each of these historical figures has been a “Catalyst for Change” in the 20th Century. They were all leaders in their professions as well as a driving force for scientific change and innovation. They were truly ahead of their time, and we highly recommend taking in the rest of the main performances.
Additionally, each scholar will present a daily workshop about their characters. Workshops also are streamed online at 10:30 a.m. today, Friday and Saturday.
Don’t miss the opportunity to learn about these important historical characters and interact with the scholars who portray them. Go to the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center website to register.
