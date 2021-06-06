Thumbs up
Thumbs up to four recent high school graduates who are part of the transitional living program for at-risk youth at Youth and Family Services.
These students overcame the challenges they were facing and received more than $150,000 in combined college scholarships. Three will attend Oklahoma State University in the fall, while another will go to University of Tulsa. One graduate also was awarded a valedictorian commendation at Enid High School. Three of the graduates received scholarships of at least $40,000.
As if the challenges they face weren’t enough, the COVID-19 pandemic caused even more. Typically, youth in the program are required to maintain a job, but many participants were laid off during the pandemic. Students taking part in the program had to adapt to online school rapidly. YFS worked to provide even more funds for necessities along with additional money for electronics needed to attend school.
Congratulations to these fine young people for persevering when others would have folded.
Thumbs up to the volunteers who are back to serving indoor, sit-down meals at Our Daily Bread.
Our Daily Bread had stopped indoor dining last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, and opened its dining facility last week. During the time the facility was closed to diners, the soup kitchen continued to prepare and serve meals, providing to-go orders to its patrons.
Pre-pandemic, Our Daily Bread served between 300 and 600 meals. Numbers were down last week, but we imagine as word gets around those numbers will go back up.
Doors now open at 7 a.m. for the breakfast crowd, while lunch is from 10:30 to noon Monday through Friday.
Thumbs up to nine Enid Police Department officers who recently were honored as part of the 28th annual Oklahoma Buckledown Awards.
The Buckledown Awards program is held every spring and is the largest statewide recognition of law enforcement officers in the state and the region. There were 148 awards given this year.
Lt. Eric Holtzclaw, Sgt. Andy Morris and Officer Devin Horton were awarded Impaired Driving Enforcement awards for their continued efforts and participation in the department’s Traffic Safety grant, which provides funds for overtime in the enforcement of traffic laws, including DUI enforcement, according to the release.
Officers Court Bonnet, Charles Daniels, Sean Dyer, Geoffrey McBride, Jordan O’Reilly and Donald Sanders were recognized with Traffic Safety Enforcement awards.
Congratulations to these officers for their work.
