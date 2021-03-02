We knew it was going to happen, and now it is. The bill for the prolonged and unprecedented arctic freeze we had in mid-February is coming due.
Several Oklahoma utility companies have submitted plans to Oklahoma Corporation Commission to recover billions of dollars of storm-related costs from customers. Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) and Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO) filed requests to start regulatory recovery proceedings with the agency. Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG), which supplies residential and many commercial customers with that fuel, filed its case before the commission last week.
Again, customers should not expect an immediate increase from the storm. Customers will pay the same rate they previously had; although, because of the unprecedented temperatures, customers likely will have used more gas and their bill may be higher than the month before. This is about the utility companies’ intent to seek to raise rates in order to offset their costs from the storm, which have been estimated to be more than $1 billion.
The good news, if there is any, is that the plans submitted by the utilities call for the hikes to be spread out over a number of years so customers aren’t hit with one large bill. However, the utilities say this time period likely will be about 10 years. OG&E will seek to spread the additional costs incurred by the company for fuel and electrical purchases out over the course of 10 years. An obvious question is, what if these unprecedented events become less unprecedented and occur more frequently? After all, it was just about 10 years ago when a similar record-setting arctic spell swept across the nation.
While no one likes rate hikes, the reality is that spreading the pain out over time is the best approach. The utilities’ efforts to do their best to minimize the impact on customers’ utility bills will be seen favorably by lawmakers as well.
