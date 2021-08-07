Sometimes dreams do come true.
Advance Soccer Complex, which is being built at 1526 S. Garland, is a prime example of that thought.
Once the Enid Sports Association’s years-long project is completed in September 2022 and begins hosting events, it’s going to be a huge benefit to the community in terms of quality of life and our local economy.
The soccer complex will feature seven full-size fields, all 120 by 75 yards: six with natural grass and one with artificial turf. The championship turf field, seating 1,400 people, will feature a press box like the one located at Enid High School’s D. Bruce Selby Stadium. The fields all will be lighted, allowing for play during cold weather, off season and at night. They also will be changeable in size to allow for children’s groups and teams from Enid High School and Enid Soccer Club.
A 24,000-square-foot clubhouse will include four locker rooms, a referee locker room, meeting rooms, coaches’ rooms, concessions, a multi-purpose training area and a futsal field. The complex also will have a playground, water features and practice fields.
Once it is complete, it will be able to host tournaments, EHS games — whatever organizers would want really. That’s going to draw people to Enid, much like David Allen Memorial Ballpark downtown draws people here.
The city of Enid has contributed substantially to the project, but most of the funding — along with the very idea for the complex — comes from the entrepreneurial spirit we see in our community, particularly with the Allen and McLaughlin families, who have been major donors and the driving force behind the project.
The two families have long been involved in the community. They dreamed up a business that eventually became the highly successful Advance Food Co., which now is part of Tyson Foods.
With the soccer complex, they started with a dream of creating something that would benefit the entire community.
Along with many other generous donors, they are seeing their project taking shape.
This is a tremendous example of a public-private project that is going to have a major impact on the Enid community for many years to come. We can’t wait until it’s finished.
