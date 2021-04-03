THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to a student pilot at Vance Air Force Base who is being credited with saving a motorcyclist’s life after a traffic accident a couple weeks ago.
Second Lt. Max Atkinson, who also is a certified EMT, saved the man’s life on March 20 after an accident on Oklahoma 74 just outside Oklahoma City, clearing the man’s airway and beginning CPR. A paramedic who arrived on the scene told Atkinson in an email that the victim would not have survived his injuries without Atkinson’s quick actions.
His heroic actions were recognized by Col. Jay Johnson, 71st FTW commander at Vance.
“We are incredibly proud of 2Lt Atkinson,” Johnson said in an emailed statement. “The decisive action and heroism he displayed to save the life of a complete stranger speaks to the caliber of Team Vance’s airmen. Max embodies the values of integrity, service, and excellence that the US Air Force prides itself on.”
We want to add our thanks to Max Atkinson. His quick thinking saved a man’s life. There is no greater action a person can take.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs to Col. Jay Johnson, who officially assumed command of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base in an assumption-of-command ceremony March 25 at Hanger 199.
Johnson actually took over as wing commander on Feb. 26 when Col. Timothy Danielson was relieved of his command and reassigned over a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead Vance.
While it wasn’t the way Johnson wanted to take over, we want to congratulate him on this accomplishment.
Johnson is no stranger to Vance and Enid, having served two years as vice wing commander of the 71st FTW. His service and leadership experience spans several key operational and staff positions at the squadron, wing, and joint staff levels.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,300 hours flown in the T-37 Tweet, T-1A Jayhawk, T-6A Texan II and KC-10 Extender.
We wish him well as he leads the 71st FTW.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Enid AM AMBUCS and its plan to decorate the Veterans Memorial Bridge (the North Van Buren overpass) with American flags during holidays and special occasions.
The club made a “dry run” of the project Thursday, with hundreds of flags.
AMBUCS sells one-year sponsorship subscriptions for $65, which covers the bracket, placement and pickup of the flags, as well as upkeep of the flags and brackets. Any business or individual interested in purchasing a subscription to sponsor a flag on Veterans Memorial Bridge can call John Parton at (580) 402-2550. Any excess funds will go to the AMBUCS AmTryke program, which provides mobility devices to disabled children and veterans.
This is an awesome project and certainly an impressive sight.
THUMBS DOWN
Sadly, COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, and families continue to suffer from its devastating consequences.
Four Enid residents and one Drummond resident, along with residents from Blaine, Major, Noble and Woodward counties, were nine of the 103 deaths reported in the past week by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
COVID-19 is still here and still dangerous. Continue to be vigilant. Keep social distancing and washing your hands. We also would urge people to continue to wear masks. As we see more and more people being vaccinated, we can look forward to an end to the pandemic.
