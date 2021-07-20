Recycling is a wonderful thing to do for the environment, but it’s also one of those things that takes a commitment from people.
People have to be committed to recycling, they have to be intentional about it and want to do it.
In Enid, though, there aren’t many options that make it easy for people. The city years ago collected recyclables at homes, but that was halted because officials said it wasn’t cost effective.
There is a private collection service, Keepin’ Enid Green, that comes to people’s homes for a fee. The cost is $12 a month or $120 for an entire year, with two months for free. Keepin’ Enid Green provides an 18-gallon recycling bin and collects recyclables once a week.
Other than that, it is up to people to take their recyclables themselves.
The city of Enid has its Recycle Center at 115 E. Chestnut. When people bring things there, workers grab the recyclable items, sort through them and place them into their respectable trailers.
Eight more staff work at the drop site at 1110 W. Spruce, where materials are taken and processed. Whenever the trailers get full, they are brought to the drop site, sorted, baled, then transported to Batliner Recycling in Oklahoma City.
Enid’s Recycle Center is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The center accepts items such as electronics, cardboard and paperboard, paper, passenger tires, aluminum cans, tin and steel cans and plastic No. 1 and No. 2 bottles. Items not accepted include oil, antifreeze, latex paint, glass, styrofoam and light bulbs.
Other options for Enid residents are:
• Southside Recycling, 516 E. Hackberry, which accepts metal items such as washers, dryers, iron, cars, aluminum cans and aluminum sheets.
• Interstate All Battery Center, 5601 W. Garriott, which recycles batteries.
• 4RKids, which accepts recyclable materials like aluminum cans, cardboard and paper.
We wish there were more programs to make recycling easier for people. We realize the city has gone through different programs in the past. Perhaps it’s time to take another look at the situation.
The lack of convenience is one reason more people don’t recycle. Some people just don’t have time and some physically aren’t able to take items to be recycled.
We commend those people who go through with the commitment to recycle. They are doing the right thing.
