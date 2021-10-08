The COVID-19 pandemic has put school students in a tough situation.
That point was driven home again with a look at scores on state standards assessments. The standards tests, given annually to students grades 3-8 and 11, weren’t administered in spring 2020, but were given again in spring 2021.
The results statewide were disappointing to say the least.
In 2019, nearly 40% of third-graders were proficient in English and language arts. In 2021, only 25% were. In 2019, 43% of those students were proficient in math. Now, only 29% are proficient.
Those are significant drops. In many cases, students were not in a classroom setting. Instead, they were doing distance learning, with parents trying to monitor their children, while also balancing work and everything else associated with being a parent.
While we give those parents credit for doing what they could, for the most part they are not professional educators, but were thrust into the role.
In Enid Public Schools, proficiency rates ranged widely from site to site.
Of elementary schools, Hoover performed the highest, at 41.9% proficient in English, 55.6% in math and 58.3% in science; Adams was the lowest, at 12%, 8.5% and 17.7%, respectively.
Of middle schools, Waller was the highest, at 27%, 19.3% and 39.1%; Longfellow Middle School performed the lowest, at 12.2%, 7.8% and 12.5% — on average, the least-proficient in the district.
The pandemic also seemed to exacerbate the issues always present with respect to education outcomes: income, economics and poverty.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a statement that the scores were significantly different from years’ past because of the pandemic, many students learning from home and educators attempting to teach through new situations.
“Test scores are one indicator of a student’s progress, taken at one time, in one way,” Floyd said in an email to district staff. “Our teachers are doing multiple things to review student growth, and we know these scores do not show the full picture. … We will continue to work hard to see students succeed and provide a quality education. I am extremely proud of what we have managed to accomplish in the last two years in the midst of a pandemic.”
The situation at Hoover can be seen as a bright spot. The school consistently has shown that a motivated group of educators and parents can make a difference.
From the top state officials on down, we need to continue to work on those issues that impact students and their abilities to learn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.