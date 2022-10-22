We were glad to see Northwest Center for Behavioral Health opened a 24-hour adult behavioral health urgent recovery center in Enid.
It is the first of three such facilities NCBH plans to build over the next few years, with the others to be located in Woodward and Texas counties.
The Enid facility has six spots available, and will provide support services to meet any needs for people experiencing a crisis, mental health trouble or substance abuse.
What makes this facility so important is the lack of options and resources statewide for people having a crisis. Facilities like this are very much needed.
The Enid urgent recovery center seeks to serve people with the least restrictive level of care possible and to help get the crisis stabilized within 24 hours. People can stay at the URC for an hour or two or the entire 24-hour period, depending on what is needed.
After a patient visits the URC, they are followed up with to make sure they are receiving all the help they need.
“It is crisis stabilization. So anyone in the area that’s dealing with any type of crisis can come in and receive help 24/7, 365,” said Sarah Sherman, director of outpatient care for NCBH. “So they would come in and receive an assessment so we could identify what needs they have. And based on what needs they have, we can identify what resources they need.”
They assess patients when they come in and determine a health plan based on an individual’s needs. If a person needs more help than the URC can provide, they can be directed to the right resources within the community. Sherman said they also will determine if a patient can be helped with outpatient services offered if the URC isn’t exactly what is needed.
The urgent recovery center is located at 702 N. Grand. The center can be reached at (580) 234-3792.
This new facility will be make a difference for many people.
