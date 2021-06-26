The NCAA is struggling to come to grips with today’s college football landscape as it relates to compensating athletes.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled 9-0 against the NCAA in a case challenging the NCAA’s right to cap compensation to Division I football and basketball players at the value of a scholarship. It was a narrow decision that did not address play-for-pay in college athletics, but it did clear a path for future legal challenges that could be more impactful.
The benefits in question in the Supreme Court case are costs associated with being a student, such as a study abroad program, a paid internship or an athlete’s school computer. The ruling does not mandate that schools pay athletes. It only prevents the NCAA from standing in the way of educational benefits.
Now, in light of the ruling, NCAA leaders are trying to figure out how to proceed.
In a meeting Thursday, the NCAA discussed how to implement name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for athletes.
Rather than one national rule, the NCAA appears to be looking at a local approach that would allow athletes to earn money starting July 1.
The NCAA Board of Governors met with the Division I Board of Directors on Thursday to discuss the next step for sorting out NIL. The Board of Governors, the NCAA’s highest governing body, put forth no public recommendations following the meeting.
A solution being considered involves the NCAA waiving its rules banning athletes from being paid for use of their name, image and likeness while still keeping bylaws that make pay-for-play and recruiting inducements impermissible, a person involved in the process told The Associated Press.
The Division I Council discussed possible next moves to NIL earlier this week and is scheduled to convene again Monday. A final decision could be made by the D-I Board of Directors next Wednesday — one day before NIL laws go into effect in at least seven states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.
The NCAA has pushed this discussion down the road for too long and now is having to come up with a solution quickly.
Unfortunately, rushed, piecemeal solutions rarely are the best. Whatever decisions are made, they need to be uniform across the NCAA and its members, not a patchwork of rules that vary by conference. Every school needs to be following the same rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.