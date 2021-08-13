The recent decision by Enid City Commission to pay a Los Angeles artists $42,500 to paint a mural by the city’s new skate park certainly raised some eyebrows.
The amount awarded is a gee whiz figure — the largest amount the city and Public Arts Commission of Enid have ever invested in a project.
Artist Matt Dean, who also is known as Kiptoe, has painted murals in South America, France, England, Mexico and across the United States. His clients have included Disney World.
PACE received 19 submissions for the project, which will be painted on two walls bordering the east side of the park at 5th and Randolph. From that, the commission chose five finalists, then recommended Dean’s design to the city commission.
The mural will include designs representing different kinds of people, both male and female, who would come to Enid’s skate park such as skateboarders, cyclists, roller skaters and scooters.
Part of the reason for the high price tag is the sheer size of the project. The artist will incur substantial costs for the materials he needs.
Dean is expected to take 10-15 days to complete the project in October. He plans to video his progress on the mural on YouTube and Instagram, which will highlight Enid to a potentially worldwide audience.
The mural, and the skate park, will add to Enid’s quality of life and will be good for marketing strategies to get the word about Enid to new audiences.
As Ward 4 Commissioner Whitney Roberts, a member of PACE said: “To bring someone like that to our town and shed that kind of artistic light on our city, I think we get a big return on that. That was an important selling point for me.”
So, yes, the price tag was an eye-opener, but this mural — when it’s complete — will be one more selling point for our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.