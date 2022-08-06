Teacher shortages aren’t really a new problem in Oklahoma.
Each year, school districts seem to have to do more and more emergency certifications. These allow people who do not have college degrees in education, but degrees in other areas, to become teachers.
Teacher pay always has been an issue; however, the circumstances also may be exacerbated by several new laws and regulations, and many teachers say they have no guidance in navigating them.
Many districts are using excess federal COVID-19 relief funding to try to boost incentives and retention pay to draw in more teachers. After a significant pay raise was voted by the Legislature a few years ago, Oklahoma was near top in the region in what it paid educators, but now the state has dropped to fourth. So, lawmakers are going to have to make a long-term commitment to recruit, retain and bring teachers into the profession.
Also, universities are saying their applicants for education programs continue to dwindle year after year.
So the problem is a big one, and it is starting to become a crisis. Joe Siano, associate executive director at Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said his group does an annual survey focused on the teacher shortage and will have solid data on what that looks like in the next few weeks. But his group recently had more than 400 openings still posted on its website.
The education field is changing dramatically. New laws and regulations, attempts to promote private and religious schools through vouchers and the lack of incoming recruits to teacher programs are contributing to the crisis.
Pay will have to be addressed, but with more than 500 school districts in Oklahoma, pay can only be increased by the state so much. There may need to be more private-public partnerships in communities to provide higher pay for teachers.
Second, the emergency certifications for folks who weren’t college education as teachers likely will have to continue. There probably are improvements that must be made to get those folks in the place they need to be to be fully qualified to be in the classroom. Again, this might need to be part of a public-private partnership or even Career Tech driven.
And, finally, teachers are going to have to feel safe and secure in their jobs. The Legislature’s passage of some pretty vague bills is making it more difficult for people to want to go into the profession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.