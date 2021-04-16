Expansion of Medicaid coverage will right a wrong made in 1996 that saw coverage stripped from members of the Micronesian community in the United States.
Medicaid coverage, which was included in a 1986 Compact of Free Association (COFA) with the governments of Micronesian islands, including the Marshall Islands, was erroneously removed in a 1996 welfare reform bill.
As part of December’s third CARES Act passage, the federal government authorized reinstating Medicaid coverage effective Dec. 28, 2020, for those eligible among tens of thousands of legal non-immigrants from several COFA nations living in the United States.
However, there still are some obstacles to overcome in Oklahoma.
Beginning June 1, those eligible can apply for Medicaid through Oklahoma’s program, SoonerCare, on the HCA’s website, on OKDHSLive.org if 65 or older, or calling the county’s Department of Human Services office when applying for other DHS benefits.
The problem, though, is the SoonerCare website isn’t set up to accept the legal status of COFA citizens. Also, neither the SoonerCare online portal nor its phone system includes a Marshallese language option.
State Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, says he would be working with the state’s Health Care Authority, which handles the state’s Medicaid program, to improve enrollment concerns.
Providing health care coverage to this underserved part of our community is a good thing. One of the challenges for the Marshallese and the Micronesian communities locally has been access to quality medical care. With Medicaid expansion, that will not be an issue.
We do encourage state officials to quickly address the language concerns.
