Main Street Enid continues to bring a lot of good attention to our community.
The downtown revitalization program has 13 finalists in the 32nd annual Oklahoma Main Street award competition. Winners will be announced Sept. 20 at the awards banquet in Oklahoma City.
Main Street did some awesome things last year, and it’s good to see those efforts being recognized.
A couple of big events from 2020 are up for honors. Main Street Enid’s winter ice rink, Holidays on Ice, was nominated for a premier special event with over 1,000 attendees, while the rink’s Holiday Market was nominated for an event under 1,000 attendees.
Main Street partner Settlers Brewing Co. was nominated for two awards: best facade rehabilitation over $10,000 and for best building/business branding. Enid Brewing Co. & Eatery got a nod for best new business.
Main Street Enid Board President Roxanna Costello was nominated for statewide board member of the year.
Other finalists are:
• Main Street Hero: Thomas Rowe.
• Best Business Practices: Park Avenue Thrift Enid.
• Best Placemaking Project: “Under Her Wing was the Universe.”
• Best Retail Event: Comic Con Crazy Days.
• Best Visual Merchandising: No. 5 Findings Store.
• Outstanding Image Promotion: Downtown Promotional Banners and COVID Curbside Pickup Signs.
Main Street Enid has done amazing work over the years partnering with businesses to resurrect the downtown area. Each one of these finalists is worthy of bringing home first place in the state competition.
We can’t wait until September to see all the awards.
