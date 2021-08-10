Oklahoma lawmakers are going to look at several aspects of the corrections and justice systems in interim studies before the next legislative session opens in February 2022.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections has been dealing with issues for years, so it’s good lawmakers will take at look at the situation.
One hot-button issue for Northwest Oklahoma is a legislative look at prison closure decisions.
Northwest Oklahomans were caught off guard in June when DOC announced it was closing William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply by the end of the year.
The closure will affect a large part of Northwest Oklahoma, with the prison employing 140 people and also using the hospital in Buffalo for its inmate care.
Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, whose district includes Key, has been vocal in his opposition to how the closure was handled by DOC.
Prison officials admit the announcement was botched but have stood by their decision, saying it would cost more than $40 million to repair Key’s leaking roof and antiquated heating and cooling system. Murdock has questioned why the agency didn’t fix those maintenance problems sooner.
Another study will look at DOC staffing issues.
DOC has long had issues finding and keeping correctional officers. As of mid-June, the department had 314 fully funded, vacant positions, Oklahoma Watch reported.
The lack of officers means those who are on duty must work more hours and increases the potential for something bad to happen.
We are glad legislators will look at these issues. These topics need to be discussed because of their importance.
With respect to prison closures, we believe DOC needs to be more transparent in making these decisions. Most Oklahoma prisons are located in small, rural communities, so losing those jobs has a devastating impact that cannot be easily overcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.