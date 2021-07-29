U.S. Rep. Tom Cole has authored a needed step as Oklahoma and the Native American tribes continue to deal with fallout from the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.
Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, got an amendment added to an appropriations bill to provide $154 million for tribal justice needs.
His amendment, though, faces a challenge on the House floor because it would take the money from funding for environmental programs, a favorite of Democrat House leaders.
Under Cole’s plan, the money would go to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which then would provide the funds to tribes to improve their judicial infrastructure as they deal with increased court workloads due to the McGirt ruling. Under the ruling, the state of Oklahoma cannot prosecute crimes committed on tribal lands or if any of the parties involved are tribal citizens. Those cases now must be tried at the federal or tribal levels.
Cole’s plan is a small, but needed step. We hope the House leadership goes along with this. The plan doesn’t strip all environmental funding in the bill, which before the amendment included more money for environmental programs than requested by President Joe Biden.
It would be nice for the House leadership to realize the scope of the issues involved in the McGirt ruling and provide the various tribes with the assistance they clearly need.
That being said, this would just be one step toward solving a large, complex situation.
Oklahoma’s Washington delegation in the House and Senate needs to get to work on tackling the issue. Cole and the others — Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, and Reps. Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern and Stephanie Bice — need to be aggressive in building consensus between the tribes, the state government and the federal government on how to move forward.
We really don’t need a bunch of small patchwork fixes. This is a major issue that isn’t going away. It involves so many aspects of life and government at all levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.