Oklahoma’s 2021 legislative session started Monday with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s annual State of the State address.
Looking at things, lawmakers are going to be all business this year. In addition to their work on the state budget, there are several other major issues that need to be resolved.
Fortunately, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state economy, lawmakers will not have to deal with major budget cuts this session. Instead, they will have an estimated 8% more to spend.
However, they will have to figure out who to pay for expansion of Medicaid, which was approved by a vote of the people. The cost is estimated at $164 million.
Then, there are all the other agencies and programs that need to be funded, mostly importantly education, but also including corrections and transportation.
This also is the year lawmakers must approve redistricting, for state House and Senate districts, as well as for congressional districts. That happens every 10 years and is a touchy subject
And, on top of that, they will have to deal with the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling that found the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never disestablished for criminal jurisdiction. Questions that must be resolved with tribes, Stitt said in his speech Monday, include who will regulate agriculture, water, energy and zoning, and whether tribal members living in Eastern Oklahoma must pay sales and personal income taxes. Hundreds of millions in state tax revenue is potentially at stake.
Stitt spent much of his address Monday talking business, including his effort to recruit businesses and workers who want to move out of states with prolonged coronavirus closures and high tax rates.
His agenda, which he’s nicknamed “The People’s Agenda,” has three main pillars:
• Make Oklahoma a top 10 state for business.
• Deliver taxpayers more for their money.
• Invest in “our fellow Oklahomans.”
Lawmakers have until May to get all this figured out. We will see what happens.
