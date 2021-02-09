Arctic weather is going to have the Enid area in its grip for the next several days.
Temperatures will drop into dangerous territory, with National Weather Service expecting single-digit lows later this week, and possibly into negative numbers this weekend. High temperatures are expected in the teens most of the week, maybe reaching the 20s Wednesday and Thursday, but strong northerly winds will make it seem even colder.
With that being said, it’s important we all take extra precautions so something tragic doesn’t happen.
American Red Cross has provided some tips to follow:
• Keep children, pets and flammable objects at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.
• If you use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes.
• Do not leave a fire in the fireplace unattended, and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
• Do not use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
• Turn off portable space heaters when you leave the room or go to sleep.
• Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.
• Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
• Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and have access to unfrozen water.
• Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbess or waxy-feeling skin.
Stay safe and warm during this cold spell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.