Organizers are asking people to join in an effort to clean up our state during the 32nd annual Oklahoma TRASH-OFF.
The statewide, all-day event will be April 17. Volunteers from across the state will be asked to pick up litter along state highways and interstates.
Oklahoma TRASH-OFF is part of the national, three-month Great American Cleanup, which will be open through May 31. To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals need to go to www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com or call (405) 286-9141.
Last year’s Oklahoma TRASH-OFF, which is organized by Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of that unfortunate situation, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 49 Great American Cleanup community events in 2020. They had 3,405 participants who collected nearly 700,000 pounds of litter and cleaned 328 miles of roads, which is the distance from Oklahoma City to Boise City.
Typically, year-long contributions save the state about $5 million a year in cleanup savings as a result of these volunteer efforts.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful provides TRASH-OFF supplies and promotional items to participants, including cash grants, trash bags and water donations. ODOT distributes the supplies to each of the 77 county maintenance yards where they are picked up by volunteers. This year’s participants are advised to use gloves at all times, keep proper distancing, mask up when around others, keep any children closely supervised and follow all state and local health guidelines when participating in the cleanup efforts.
“We remain beyond grateful for the communities and volunteers that continue to support the cleaning of this beautiful state,” ODOT Beautification coordinator Melody Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing dedicated volunteers bring back the energy and passion in full force during our upcoming TRASH-OFF.”
This would be a great opportunity for organizations throughout Northwest Oklahoma to do their part in beautifying are section of the state.
