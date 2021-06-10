During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were encouraged to stay home. Doctors’ offices and clinics often had limited hours, and many people ended up canceling regular appointments, check-ups and screenings.
According to the CDC, because of concerns about COVID-19, 41% of U.S. adults in the last year have delayed or avoided medical care, including urgent or emergency care.
Delayed screenings, such as colonoscopies, mammograms, Pap smears, prostrate exams, etc., could mean delayed diagnoses. People are now being encouraged to reschedule those regular screenings and appointments and get back on track, now that COVID is subsiding.
Another issue is the delay of many childhood immunizations. Vaccine schedules ensure that immunizations are given at the right time in a child’s development. They help protect against preventable diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and polio. Again, those whose children missed their regular appointments or immunizations need to get back on track.
Preventative health care is one of the most important parts of health care. Those yearly exams help patients have peace of mind and less stress about their health. Now, after 15 months of lockdowns and restrictions, it’s time to get back on schedule and make those regular screening appointments.
