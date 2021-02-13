We want to encourage people again to pay attention to the weather and be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures and possible heavy snow.
We are expected to experience extreme cold, extreme wind chills and snowfall we don’t usually see around here. So, we hope people plan accordingly.
The brutally cold temperatures and wind chills are going to be particularly dangerous. We urge people to stay inside unless they must go outside. If you have to venture out, dress warmly in layers and keep your outside time to a minimum.
Watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy-feeling skin.
If you plan to stock up on groceries, get enough food for at least 4-5 days, but don’t hoard. Others will be need supplies, too.
To deal with the snow — National Weather Service forecasts we could get 8-12 inches — we urge people to make sure they have something they can use to shovel the snow, or make sure someone can shovel it for you.
And, have ice melt, sand or cat litter to help provide traction on slippery surfaces.
American Red Cross has provided some tips to follow:
• Keep children, pets and flammable objects at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.
• If you use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes.
• Do not leave a fire in the fireplace unattended.
• Do not use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
• Turn off portable space heaters when you leave the room or go to sleep.
• Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.
• Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
• Bring pets indoors, either inside the house, garage or some type of shelter. Do not leave them outside, even if they are accustomed to staying outside.
Take the warnings seriously and be safe.
