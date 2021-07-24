We want to commend Sen. Jim Inhofe for his work supporting Oklahoma’s military installations.
Inhofe, a Republican who’s the state’s senior U.S. senator, worked to add provisions to the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act that benefit our military bases. The legislation passed the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday by a bipartisan 23-3 vote. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration.
One thing Inhofe championed was a provision to prioritize the repair or replacement of aging dormitories at Vance Air Force Base. Some of the buildings are more than 50 years old and fall short of current Air Force standards, particularly in terms of size, providing airmen with half the space that new construction demands.
Repair or replacement of the dorms has been discussed previously, but we hope this latest effort results in a concrete plan for replacement.
Inhofe, who is ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also worked to maximize the number of operational aircraft at Vance and other Air Force bases by expanding advanced manufacturing techniques to repair aircraft used for training.
It wasn’t just Vance, either, Inhofe worked to make sure projects at the state military installations were included.
• Tinker Air Force Base. The NDAA ensures the KC-46 and the B-21 missions are fully funded and keeps the Air Force’s Sustainment Center at Tinker operational for years to come.
Inhofe also pushed innovative technologies, including 3D printing capabilities, to ensure Tinker remains a leader in maintenance and readiness for the KC-46, KC-135, B-1, B-2, B-21 and all platforms at Tinker. These capabilities will allow Tinker to extend the life of aircraft and platforms maintained at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
• Altus Air Force Base. The legislation fully funds procurement for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker for Altus to continue training airmen, while ensuring the KC-135 tanker mission continues until the KC-46 is fully operational. The bill also fully funds continued operation of the C-17 schoolhouse.
• McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. The NDAA makes progress toward energy stability and security for McAlester Army Ammunition Plant with a provision that seeks to tap into natural resources for on-site energy production.
• Fort Sill Army base. The legislation includes provisions to develop new artillery weapons that are more precise and more lethal over a longer range.
• Oklahoma National Guard. The 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa will fly the most advanced version of the F-16, and Inhofe included a provision to support future upgrades to the F-16 defensive system capabilities.
Inhofe has his fans and his detractors, as any politician does, but he’s always been a staunch supporter of the armed forces and Oklahoma’s military needs. We’re glad he’s been there.
