The COVID-19 pandemic shined the spotlight on an issue facing much of Oklahoma — the lack of broadband internet access in rural parts of the state.
The holes in internet availability came glaringly into focus last year as the pandemic forced schools to close and students and teachers to do virtual instruction and learning. When schools shut down, many students in rural areas didn’t have the connectivity needed to attend virtual classes.
It wasn’t just schools and students that were affected. Senior citizens sheltering at home also were affected, with many have had no ability to access their doctors. The lack of internet also prevented many people from working remotely.
More than half the state is classified under federal guidelines as “underserved,” which means people have some internet, but it is well below the federal standard — 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits upload. That’s typically what’s needed to stream virtual meetings or Netflix.
A state committee tasked with creating the basic infrastructure and designing a plan for the state to move forward with expanding broadband access to unserved and underserved areas deserves support.
Increasing broadband internet access in rural Oklahoma is the No. 1 priority for the House’s Republican caucus. Lawmakers in that chamber plan to run a series of bills aimed at tackling the issue in the coming week. We hope the legislative work gets done quickly and we see an concerted effort to address this issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.