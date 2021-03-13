Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.