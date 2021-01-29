Enid Fire Department is recommending the city put three older Enid neighborhoods on its short list to improve outdated waterline infrastructure so firefighters can prevent greater property loss.
While spending money to bury something underground, never to be seen, is not the most exciting of major spending projects, it nonetheless would be doing the right thing. These aren’t isolated lots but are full neighborhoods in the city’s core where redevelopment plans are seriously hampered by the inability to provide adequate water for fighting structure fires.
These water lines are connected to fire hydrants that are used often in the event of larger and longer-lasting fires, in order to mainly support protecting property, Enid Fire Marshal Ken Helms told city commissioners recently. The best ways to prevent loss of life, he said, are early warnings such as with smoke detectors and escaping the building.
EFD staff at least once a year inspect occupancies for escapes, alarms and extinguishers to prevent these hazards in the Southern Heights/Garfield Addition neighborhoods, the area south of Garriott and mostly east of the railroad tracks.
But because nearly all fire hydrants in the Garfield Addition are below effective water flow quality — as one of the oldest residential areas in Enid — firefighters have and will continue to have “serious challenges” protecting properties or containing fires to a single building, Helms said.
The properties along East Park, Oklahoma and Cherokee avenues, from 4th to 20th, also have clusters of low-quality hydrants throughout. Another cluster of hydrants with inferior water flow is found in Enid’s Kenwood Historic District, northwest of downtown. The neighborhood’s higher-value, two-story homes would be harder to protect, Helms said.
EFD tests hydrants every year to measure pressure and gallons per minute delivered. Hydrants are then classified into four color-coded levels of fire-flow data. These are: Blue, class AA hydrant, over 1,500 gpm; green, class A, 1,000-1,499 gpm; orange, class B, 500-999 gpm; and red, class C, under 500 gpm.
We hope the city follows the fire department’s recommendations.
People’s property is at stake. Helms said firefighters would have adequate water to start fighting a fire and rescue people, but not enough water pressure in these areas to fight a sustained structural fire.
Obviously, the problem isn’t going to be fixed overnight, but a concerted effort will get a handle on this situation in a short time.
